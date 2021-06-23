Championship fixtures: West Brom visit Bournemouth, home games for Fulham and Sheffield United
Relegated West Bromwich Albion will start their 2021-22 Championship season at Bournemouth.
Fulham and Sheffield United, also relegated from the Premier League last season, begin at home to Middlesbrough and Birmingham City respectively.
Derby County, whose fixtures are interchangeable with League One's Wycombe's pending a possible EFL appeal against a decision to fine the Rams £100,000, will host Huddersfield.
The season starts on Saturday, 7 August
Elsewhere, the three sides promoted from League One will all start with trips away from home.
Blackpool visit Bristol City, Peterborough go to Luton and Hull City face Preston.
Some fans were allowed back into club grounds for the Championship play-off semi-finals but it is not yet known how many fans will be able to attend the opening fixtures of the new season.
First round of fixtures in full
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City
Bristol City v Blackpool
Cardiff City v Barnsley
Coventry City v Nottingham Forest
Derby County v Huddersfield Town
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Luton Town v Peterborough United
Preston North End v Hull City
Queens Park Rangers v Millwall
Sheffield United v Birmingham City
Stoke City v Reading