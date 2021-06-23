Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Regan Hendry began his career at Celtic and had two loan spells with Raith before joining them in the summer of 2019

Forest Green have signed midfielder Regan Hendry from Scottish club Raith Rovers on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old made 34 appearances, and scored four goals, to help Raith finish third in the Scottish Championship last season.

He was also in the side that won promotion from League One in 2019-20.

"We're delighted to add someone of Regan's ability and character to our squad," Forest Green director of football Rich Hughes said. external-link

"He's a well balanced footballer with good ability to pass the ball forward and is a player our fans will enjoy watching."

Hendry's arrival follows the signings of Ben Stevenson and Opi Edwards earlier this week.

