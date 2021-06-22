Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from the Scottish champions and it seems that he could be available for a fee of around £10-13m. Porto are the side leading the charge for the 25-year-old Colombia international's signature. (Mais Transferencias via Sportwitness) external-link

Norwich City want to sign 20-year-old Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (Daily Mail) external-link

Striker Vakoun Bayo does not want to return to Celtic, according to Toulouse president Damien Comolli, who has confirmed the French Ligue 2 club have offered the 24-year-old terms on their transfer option from the Ivorian's loan deal. (The National) external-link

Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt has departed AC Milan to join Dinamo Moscow on a permanent deal following his season-long loan with Celtic. (The Herald) external-link

Former Celtic, Hibernian and Republic of Ireland striker Anthony Stokes could be set for a return to football with hometown team Shamrock Rovers, the 32-year-old having not had a club since leaving Livingston in September but being poised to play a bounce game on Tuesday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Andy Irving has rejected a new contract with Hearts and the 21-year-old has joined German third-tier club Turkgucu Munchen for an undisclosed training compensation fee. (The Herald) external-link

Scotland Under-19 winger Ethan Ross has informed Aberdeen he will not be returning to Pittodrie after turning down a new contract and the 19-year-old is attracting interest from clubs in England, with both Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers among the interested parties. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian defender Callum Yeats has made a surprise exit from Easter Road two months after signing a new contract, with the 19-year-old joining Queen's Park in Scottish League 1 after spending last season on loan with Stenhousemuir. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness has described the current squad as "a team from the past", lamented the long ball tactics in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat by Croatia and says Steve Clarke's side were "a country mile" off their opponents' standards as they exited the Euro 2020 finals. (Daily Record) external-link