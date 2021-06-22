Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Gilmour, Morelos, Chelsea, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Norwich, Porto, AC Milan, Bayo, Laxalt
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from the Scottish champions and it seems that he could be available for a fee of around £10-13m. Porto are the side leading the charge for the 25-year-old Colombia international's signature. (Mais Transferencias via Sportwitness)
Norwich City want to sign 20-year-old Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (Daily Mail)
Striker Vakoun Bayo does not want to return to Celtic, according to Toulouse president Damien Comolli, who has confirmed the French Ligue 2 club have offered the 24-year-old terms on their transfer option from the Ivorian's loan deal. (The National)
Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt has departed AC Milan to join Dinamo Moscow on a permanent deal following his season-long loan with Celtic. (The Herald)
Former Celtic, Hibernian and Republic of Ireland striker Anthony Stokes could be set for a return to football with hometown team Shamrock Rovers, the 32-year-old having not had a club since leaving Livingston in September but being poised to play a bounce game on Tuesday. (Scottish Sun)
Scotland Under-21 midfielder Andy Irving has rejected a new contract with Hearts and the 21-year-old has joined German third-tier club Turkgucu Munchen for an undisclosed training compensation fee. (The Herald)
Scotland Under-19 winger Ethan Ross has informed Aberdeen he will not be returning to Pittodrie after turning down a new contract and the 19-year-old is attracting interest from clubs in England, with both Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers among the interested parties. (Press & Journal)
Hibernian defender Callum Yeats has made a surprise exit from Easter Road two months after signing a new contract, with the 19-year-old joining Queen's Park in Scottish League 1 after spending last season on loan with Stenhousemuir. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness has described the current squad as "a team from the past", lamented the long ball tactics in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat by Croatia and says Steve Clarke's side were "a country mile" off their opponents' standards as they exited the Euro 2020 finals. (Daily Record)
Celtic's B team will start their Lowland League campaign away to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic - one of the clubs to oppose the admission of Old Firm colts teams to the division - while Rangers will face Berwick Rangers. (The Scotsman)