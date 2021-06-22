Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Clark Robertson was in the Rotherham side that won promotion to the Championship in 2020

Portsmouth have signed centre-back Clark Robertson on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old Scot will complete the move on 1 July when his contract with Rotherham United expires.

Robertson began his career with Aberdeen and had a three-year spell with Blackpool before joining the Millers in the summer of 2018.

"It was very important for us to sign a left-sided centre-half in order to provide balance in that area of the pitch," said head coach Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth finished eighth in League One in 2020-21, two points outside the top six, having lost in the play-offs to Oxford United the previous season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.