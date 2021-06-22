Eoghan O'Connell began his career with Scottish giants Celtic

Rochdale captain Eoghan O'Connell has signed a new one-year contract.

The 25-year-old Irishman has made 81 appearances for Dale since joining them from Bury in the summer of 2019.

He played 43 games in 2020-21, scoring twice, as they were relegated from League One.

"I've been relegated before in my career and it eats away at you until you get the chance to get back in again and put it right, and we're all itching to do that now," he said.