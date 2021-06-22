Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Zach Clough played 13 games on a short-term deal at Wigan last season

Carlisle United will sign midfielder Zach Clough on a two-year deal when his contract at League One side Wigan Athletic expires on 1 July.

The 26-year-old joins the League Two Cumbrians having played 13 games and scoring once for the Latics in a short-term spell from January onwards.

Clough started out at Bolton before a move to Nottingham Forest, and also spent time at Rochdale.

"We've worked very hard behind the scenes," boss Chris Beech said.

"I've worked with him before, so I'm well aware of his capabilities, and he knows mine.

"There's no doubt that on his day he's a player that makes you sit up and take notice. He's put his trust in me as much as I have in him."

Clough has scored 29 goals in 134 career appearances since his breakthrough at Bolton.

