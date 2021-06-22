Mark Trueman had a five-month stint in charge at Bradford as joint boss

Former joint-boss Mark Trueman has been appointed as assistant to manager Derek Adams at Bradford City.

Trueman, who along with Conor Sellars had been relieved of the head role at the end of last season, had taken up a role as first-team link coach.

However, Adams has opted to promote the 33-year-old within the coaching team.

"Derek expressed he would like to work with me and feels we have strengths which can complement each others," Trueman told the club website.

"It is now up to me to support him as much as possible in the assistant role.

"I learned an awful lot from my time in charge of the first team, and have reflected on everything which has happened over the past six or seven months."

Adams added: "I always believe in looking at those you have inside the club, who know the culture and are here with the foundations, so am delighted to have Mark as my assistant manager."