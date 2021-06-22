Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Hallam Hope previously played under Oldham boss Keith Curle during his time with Carlisle United

Oldham Athletic have signed forward Hallam Hope on a one-year deal following his release from Swindon Town as well as defender Sam Hart.

Hope, 27, made 36 appearances and scored five goals for Swindon last season during a campaign in which they were relegated from League One.

"I love scoring goals and working hard and it's a big season ahead," he said.

Hart, 24, joins having turned down the offer of a new deal with Southend, who were relegated from the EFL last term.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.