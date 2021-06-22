Oldham Athletic sign forward Hallam Hope and defender Sam Hart

Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Hallam Hope previously played under Oldham boss Keith Curle during his time with Carlisle United
Hallam Hope previously played under Oldham boss Keith Curle during his time with Carlisle United

Oldham Athletic have signed forward Hallam Hope on a one-year deal following his release from Swindon Town as well as defender Sam Hart.

Hope, 27, made 36 appearances and scored five goals for Swindon last season during a campaign in which they were relegated from League One.

"I love scoring goals and working hard and it's a big season ahead," he said.

Hart, 24, joins having turned down the offer of a new deal with Southend, who were relegated from the EFL last term.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC