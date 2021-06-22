Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Josh Morris made 31 appearance for Fleetwood Town last season

Salford City have signed midfielder Josh Morris on a two-year contract following his release by League One side Fleetwood Town.

The 29-year-old previously played under the current Ammies boss Gary Bowyer during his time with Blackburn Rovers.

"Gary is someone I've come through with and he knows how to get the best out of me," he told the club's website.

"There's been interest all summer. It's good when someone wants you. It's up to me now to repay him."

