Liam Roberts kept seven clean sheets for Walsall last season

Northampton Town have signed Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts on an initial one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old began his career at Walsall and made 149 appearances for the club, 34 of them in 2020-21.

He is Northampton's fifth signing since their relegation to League Two following Nicke Kabamba, Mitch Pinnock, Paul Lewis and Dylan Connolly.

"Liam arrives with plenty of League One and League Two experience behind him," said Northampton manager Jon Brady.

"On top of that he is a good age and he has the potential to improve further."

Walsall head coach Matt Taylor told the club website: "We were unable to guarantee Liam a starting spot so we took the decision, along with Liam, that it was best for him to seek another challenge."

