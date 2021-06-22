Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Kieran Wallace made 17 appearances for Burton during the 2020-21 season

Burton Albion defender Kieran Wallace has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

Wallace, 26, has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Charlton in February.

He is following a rehabilitation programme, but the Brewers have not given an estimate as to when he may be fit for a return to action.

"I'm three months post-op now, and that's when you can start running again," he told the club website.

"I've got a long way to go but this week has been the first step - I've been in the gym for the last 10-11 weeks and it's nice to be a bit back to normal."

Wallace joined Burton from Sheffield United in 2018 and has made 78 appearances, scoring twice.