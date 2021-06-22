Last updated on .From the section Preston

Izzy Brown only started five games from a total of 21 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Championship side Preston North End have agreed a one-year deal with Chelsea forward Izzy Brown.

The 24-year will join on 1 July following the end of his contract with the European champions.

West Brom academy graduate Brown has been a Blues player since 2013 but has only made one first-team appearance.

He has spent most of his time on loan, making 80 Championship appearances and helping Huddersfield win promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

Brown spent last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday but started just four league games. He has also had loan spells with Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Luton Town.

