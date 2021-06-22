Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Milot Rashica has scored six goals in 32 appearances for Kosovo since switching allegiance from Albania in 2016

Norwich have signed Kosovo winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen for a fee in the region of £9m.

Rashica, 24, has signed a four-year deal at Carrow Road and becomes the club's first signing of the summer.

"It has always been a dream for me to play in the Premier League and I'm so happy that Norwich have given me this great opportunity," he said.

"I want to continue to learn and develop as a player and person. The style of play will suit me very well."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke added: "Many top clubs have been interested in his signature over the last seasons and he was quite often connected with a big money move.

"He can play a number of positions, as a winger, striker or number ten. He's a pretty versatile player and we're happy to be able to bring a quality player in."

Rashica scored 27 goals in 100 appearances for Werder Bremen after joining the club in January 2018 from Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, where he won the Dutch Cup in 2017.

He represented Albania at youth level and made two appearances for the senior side before switching allegiance to Kosovo in 2016, where he has gone on to earn 32 caps.

Norwich, who won the Championship title last season, sold midfielder Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa for £33m earlier this month.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.