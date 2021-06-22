Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Oliver Casey made two appearances for Leeds last season

Blackpool have signed Leeds United defender Oliver Casey for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old came through the West Yorkshire side's academy and made three appearances for the first team.

"I'm really excited to get started. Once I knew of Blackpool's interest, I was really keen to get this done," he told the club website. external-link

"I've been at Leeds for 10 years, but I feel now is the right time to move on and make the next step in my career."

