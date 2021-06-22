Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Wes McDonald scored three goals in 46 games for Walsall

Morecambe have signed winger Wes McDonald on a two-year deal following his departure from Walsall.

The 24-year-old made 46 appearances last term, scoring three times for the Saddlers, taking his career tally to 10 goals in 98 matches.

McDonald played for Crystal Palace, Fulham and Birmingham at academy level before spells at Nuneaton, Solihull Moors and Yeovil.

"I'm glad to be here and can't wait to get started," he told the club website.

"As soon as I knew the manager (Stephen Robinson) was interested I was really excited.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the manager, the club and I'm looking forward to the next chapter in my career.''

