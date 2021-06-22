Last updated on .From the section Newport

Ryan Haynes started his career at Coventry City

Newport County defender Ryan Haynes has signed a new contract to remain at Rodney Parade for the 2021/2022 season.

The 25-year old made 40 appearances for the Exiles last season and has been a key player since joining from Shrewsbury on a free transfer in 2019.

"I'm very pleased to be extending my stay, hopefully this year can add more memories on top of the ones I already have with the club," Haynes said.

"I'm really pleased to get Ryan signed for next season," said boss Mike Flynn.

"I'm delighted with his decision to stay here at Newport County AFC."

It has already been a busy summer for Newport, who were beaten in the League Two play-off final.

Goalkeeper Joe Day has re-joined the club from Cardiff City, while defenders Scot Bennett and Mickey Demetriou have signed new contracts.

Midfielders Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie have departed for Bolton and Walsall respectively, with Newport signing Ed Upson from Bristol Rovers as a replacement.