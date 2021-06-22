Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Charlton Athletic captain Jason Pearce has agreed to extend his contract by another year.

The agreement also includes the opportunity of a future coaching role at The Valley for the centre-back.

Pearce, 33, has played nearly 150 games since joining Charlton in August 2016, scoring six goals.

"I've loved my time at Charlton," the ex-Leeds United player said. "It's the longest I've been at a club and I see myself staying here for a long time."

At the end of next season, Pearce and Charlton will work together with him either continuing as a member of the playing squad or moving into a coaching role.

Pearce made 26 appearances for the Addicks in League One last season as they narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.