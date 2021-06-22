Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Kilmarnock's Scottish Championship opener against local rivals Ayr United will be televised on BBC Scotland on 2 August.

The match at Rugby Park will kick off at 19:45 BST.

It will be the first time the Ayrshire sides have met since a 2017 Scottish League Cup tie, which was won by Ayr.

Killie were relegated for the first time in 28 years via last season's play-offs and United stayed in the second tier by finishing eighth.

The meeting of the two sides will follow four other opening weekend fixtures in the Championship on 31 July.