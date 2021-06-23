Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, Morelos, Maxwell
Celtic are in talks with Hajduk Split over a proposed £5m deal for defender Mario Vuskovic, 19. (Sun)
And Celtic are reportedly making a £3m move for Bologna's Scottish defender Aaron Hickey. (Record)
Former Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas would not be surprised if Vasilis Barkas regained the number one slot at Parkhead. (Herald - subscription required)
Porto are expected to bid £10m for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Sun)
Striker and apparent Rangers target Jonson Clarke-Harris will not be sold on the cheap, say Peterborough. (Record)
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has defended Scotland coach Steve Clarke following the national side's Euro 2020 exit. (Sun)
Maxwell wants Clarke in charge for "a long time to come". (Press and Journal - subscription required)
And Maxwell insists his organisation did all they could to prevent Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour's positive Covid-19 test.(Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers could bid to re-sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea, should the 20-year-old's request for a loan move be sanctioned. (Record)
Mark Connolly is impressed with new Dundee United head coach Tam Courts and believes the Tangerines can emulate the recent success of St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription required)
Declan Gallagher will arrive at Aberdeen stronger, despite missing out on an appearance with Scotland at Euro 2020, says Pittodrie boss Stephen Glass. (Evening Express - subscription required)