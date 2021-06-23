Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are in talks with Hajduk Split over a proposed £5m deal for defender Mario Vuskovic, 19. (Sun) external-link

And Celtic are reportedly making a £3m move for Bologna's Scottish defender Aaron Hickey. (Record) external-link

Former Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas would not be surprised if Vasilis Barkas regained the number one slot at Parkhead. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Porto are expected to bid £10m for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Sun) external-link

Striker and apparent Rangers target Jonson Clarke-Harris will not be sold on the cheap, say Peterborough. (Record) external-link

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has defended Scotland coach Steve Clarke following the national side's Euro 2020 exit. (Sun) external-link

Maxwell wants Clarke in charge for "a long time to come". (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

And Maxwell insists his organisation did all they could to prevent Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour's positive Covid-19 test.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers could bid to re-sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea, should the 20-year-old's request for a loan move be sanctioned. (Record) external-link

Mark Connolly is impressed with new Dundee United head coach Tam Courts and believes the Tangerines can emulate the recent success of St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription required) external-link