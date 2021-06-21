Last updated on .From the section Football

Lionel Messi is still looking to win his first piece of silverware with the Argentina senior team, although he has won Olympic gold and the Under-20 World Cup

Lionel Messi earned a record-equalling 147th cap for Argentina as they progressed to the Copa America quarter-finals with victory over Paraguay.

Papu Gomez scored the decisive goal early on, meeting a pass from Angel Di Maria before producing a fine finish.

Messi, 34, equalled Javier Mascherano's appearance record for the national team in the hard-fought win in Brasilia.

Argentina top Group A ahead of Chile, who drew 1-1 with Uruguay to also advance to the knockout stage.

The hastily-rearranged tournament in Brazil, which was moved from Argentina just two weeks before it was scheduled to start because of a a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, is Messi's latest chance to win silverware with the senior team.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was typically influential, playing a part in the build-up to the game's only goal, while later firing wide from a free-kick.

With four matches left to play in Group A, Paraguay have three points, Uruguay one, and Bolivia none, meaning they all still stand a mathematical chance of advancing alongside Argentina and Chile.

Brazil have already qualified from Group B.