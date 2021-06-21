Match ends, Argentina 1, Paraguay 0.
Lionel Messi earned a record-equalling 147th cap for Argentina as they progressed to the Copa America quarter-finals with victory over Paraguay.
Papu Gomez scored the decisive goal early on, meeting a pass from Angel Di Maria before producing a fine finish.
Messi, 34, equalled Javier Mascherano's appearance record for the national team in the hard-fought win in Brasilia.
Argentina top Group A ahead of Chile, who drew 1-1 with Uruguay to also advance to the knockout stage.
The hastily-rearranged tournament in Brazil, which was moved from Argentina just two weeks before it was scheduled to start because of a a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, is Messi's latest chance to win silverware with the senior team.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was typically influential, playing a part in the build-up to the game's only goal, while later firing wide from a free-kick.
With four matches left to play in Group A, Paraguay have three points, Uruguay one, and Bolivia none, meaning they all still stand a mathematical chance of advancing alongside Argentina and Chile.
Brazil have already qualified from Group B.
Line-ups
Argentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Martínez
- 26Molina
- 13Romero
- 6Pezzella
- 3Tagliafico
- 18Rodríguez
- 5ParedesBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDomínguezat 81'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forCorreaat 81'minutes
- 10Messi
- 24GómezSubstituted forde Paulat 72'minutes
- 9AgüeroSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Armani
- 2Martínez Quarta
- 4Montiel
- 7de Paul
- 8Acuña
- 12Marchesín
- 16Correa
- 17Domínguez
- 21Correa
- 22Martínez
- 25Martínez
- 27Álvarez
Paraguay
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Silva
- 13Espínola
- 15GómezBooked at 16mins
- 6Alonso
- 19Arzamendia
- 14CubasSubstituted forCardozo Lucenaat 66'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 26Piris da MottaSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
- 11RomeroSubstituted forGonzálezat 87'minutes
- 17Romero GamarraSubstituted forRomeroat 66'minutes
- 10Almirón
- 9ÁvalosSubstituted forSamudioat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rojas
- 3Alderete
- 4Balbuena
- 5Giménez
- 7González
- 8Sánchez
- 12Aguilar
- 16Cardozo Lucena
- 18Samudio
- 21Romero
- 22Ortíz
- 24Martínez
- Referee:
- Jesús Valenzuela
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away23
