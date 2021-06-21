Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Danny Rowe began his career with Stockport and has also played for Macclesfield and Ipswich

Burton Albion winger Danny Rowe has signed a new one-year deal with the League One club.

The 29-year-old scored one goal in 15 appearances last season after signing a short-term contract in February.

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: "We had to get him up to speed, but you could see his quality.

"He had a few niggles that stopped him getting a full run of games. We're looking forward to seeing him in pre-season and the benefit it will bring."

