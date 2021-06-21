Sam Hornby: Bradford City goalkeeper signs new two-year contract

Sam Hornby made 21 appearances for Bradford City last season
Bradford City goalkeeper Sam Hornby has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two side for a further two years.

The 26-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2019 from Port Vale and has since made 23 appearances.

"When I was offered the deal at the end of last season it was something I immediately wanted to get done, so I am really glad it has happened," he said.

"There are fresh faces and ideas in all areas of the club, which is great."

