Derry's on-loan Will Patching is expected to return to Dundalk at the end of June

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins said he was not happy with a point despite his side grabbing a last-gasp 1-1 home draw with Sligo Rovers.

An 85th-minute deflected effort by Ronan Boyce cancelled out Jordan Gibson's opener for the visitors early in the second half.

The Brandywell draw stretched Derry's unbeaten run to eight matches.

"No, I felt we deserved all three," said Higgins when asked after the game if he was happy to get a point.

"I thought we dominated the majority of the game and, although we didn't create that much in the first half, we created a lot more after the break.

"We really took control of the game in the second half and their goal came against the run of play. I think if the game had gone on for another three or four minutes we would have won it.

"The reaction of our players to falling behind was exceptional, we keep going right to the end and we got the very least we deserved. I don't care how Ronan's goal went into the net."

Higgins also paid tribute to on-loan Will Patching, playing what was expected to be his last match for Derry before returning to Dundalk, who came close to hitting a winner on 89 minutes but his speculative 25-yard strike went just over the crossbar.

"He has made a brilliant contribution. We have all seen it with our own eyes, he has grown and got better as he went along. He really has been amazing and we can't thank him enough."

The Candystripes are now without a home win in nine matches this campaign, with the result meaning they remain in sixth place in the top-flight table while Sligo stay in third.

The first half was a largely dull and scrappy affair but the game livened up after the break, with Patching firing wide before Gibson latched on to a flick-on from a long ball up field to finish for his sixth goal of the campaign.

The hosts responded well to falling behind with Jack Malone forcing a good save from Ed McGinty with a curler, though Gibson came close to grabbing a second for the visitors when he was just off target with a long-range effort before Boyce's late leveller.