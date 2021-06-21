Last updated on .From the section Football

Rebecca Welch is the Football Association's highest ranking female referee

Rebecca Welch has become the first female referee to be added to the English Football League's national group list for men's football.

Welch became the first woman to officiate a full EFL match in April when she took charge of Port Vale's 2-0 win over Harrogate in League Two.

She also took charge of nine National League fixtures last season.

National group list officials oversee both League One and League Two fixtures.

Welch, 37, has been added alongside fellow referees Simon Mather, Andrew Kitchen and Tom Reeves.