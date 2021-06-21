Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Justin Amaluzor left Maidstone United after the National League 2020/21 season was abandoned

Motherwell have signed former Maidstone United forward Justin Amaluzor on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old left the National League South side in April and was training with the Fir Park at the end of last season.

He scored nine goals in 35 league outings for Maidstone and can play out wide or in a central position.

"He's hungry to succeed," said manager Graham Alexander. "We're sure he'll take this opportunity."

Talking to the club website, Alexander added: "Justin came in to train with us last season and immediately impressed us all with his enthusiasm and attacking ability."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.