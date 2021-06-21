Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Matty Done scored three goals in 41 appearances for Rochdale last season as they were relegated from League One

Rochdale forward Matty Done has signed a new deal to remain with the club for a further 12 months.

The 32-year-old is in his third spell with the club and has made 282 appearances during his time with Dale.

"I'm delighted. It's been a long few weeks getting it done, but I'm delighted to finally sign," he said.

"We've got to rebuild to try and get back up where we were, with another promotion, which I was a part of last time."