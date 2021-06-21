Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Opi Edwards has had spells on loan with Bath City, Solihull Moors and Torquay United

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed Colchester United midfielder Ben Stevenson and ex-Bristol City player Opi Edwards.

Stevenson, 24, made 97 appearances for Colchester across two spells.

The ex-Coventry player was initially on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves before making a permanent switch.

Midfielder Edwards, 22, made four appearances for Bristol City last term before being released by the Robins at the end of the season.

"We are delighted to be able to bring Ben to the Football Club. He's a talented player and I'm sure the fans will enjoy his technical ability," FGR director of football Rich Hughes told the club website. external-link

"Opi [Edwards] is a player who has real talent. We've got a squad full of young and exciting players, so we're sure he will thrive in that environment."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.