Mickey Demetriou was a mainstay of the Newport team last season with 55 appearances

Newport County have agreed a new two-year contract with centre-back Mickey Demetriou.

The 31-year-old was offered fresh terms when his contract expired at the end of the season.

The defender, who has made more than 200 appearances for the Exiles, has now committed to the League Two club until at least the summer of 2023.

"I still feel like there is some very important unfinished business here for me still," Demetriou said.

"It has all played a big part in extending the deal and hopefully we can create even more memories for all the fans when they return which is hopefully as soon as possible."

The deal will be a boost for Newport after long-serving Joss Labadie turned down a new deal to join Walsall.

Demetriou has been a regular for the Rodney Parade club since joining from Shrewsbury in 2017 and played all bar one game of their recent campaign that saw them reach the League Two play-off final.

Manager Michael Flynn added: "Mickey has earned this new contract for his consistency throughout his spell at the club. He's played more than 50 times in three of the last four seasons, which he deserves a lot of credit for because that's not an easy feat."

"He's been a pleasure to manage and I'm delighted that he has committed his future to the football club for another two years."