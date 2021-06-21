Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark McGuinness made 24 appearances in League One on loan with Ipswich in 2020/21

Cardiff City have made rookie Arsenal defender Mark McGuiness their second summer signing.

McGuiness, 20, has signed a three-year deal with the Bluebirds after a decade in the Gunners' youth ranks.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has already added senior Republic international striker James Collins to his squad following his departure from Luton.

McGuiness failed to make a senior appearance for Arsenal, but was a regular for their youth sides, having first signed as a 10-year-old.

He has won four Under-21 caps for his country, including an appearance against Wales in Wrexham in March 2021 where he came up against Cardiff City youngster - and current Wales Euro 2020 squad member - Rubin Colwill.

Fellow Arsenal under-23 players Trae Coyle and Zech Medley, both 20, are also to depart the Premier League club.

Winger Coyle has joined Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport, while centre-back Medley has signed for KV Oostende in the Belgian top flight.

Arsenal have not disclosed if they received fees for the three academy graduates.

