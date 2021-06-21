Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Smith first joined Bristol City as under-14s coach in 2010

Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Lauren Smith has left the club to return to relegated Bristol City women.

Smith has been named as interim head coach by City, who finished bottom of the WSL in 2020-21.

She was previously first-team assistant coach before becoming assistant manager of the Wales national team in 2017.

The 33-year-old joined Tottenham in January of this year external-link , but said: "Bristol City Women is a club that I hold close to my heart."

She added: "Having previously spent seven years at the club, coaching through the age groups and into the first team as an assistant, it's a special moment to become head coach."

Matt Beard was Bristol City's acting head coach at the end of last season with Tanya Oxtoby away on maternity leave, but could not save them from relegation to the Championship.

"Lauren was the stand-out candidate for the role as we aim to rebuild the women's programme in the Championship this upcoming season," said club director Gavin Marshall.