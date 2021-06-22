Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Lee Angol scored two goals in 17 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21

Bradford City have signed Leyton Orient striker Lee Angol on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old will join the Bantams as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new deal by the O's.

The former Tottenham Hotspur trainee scored five goals in 38 league appearances for Leyton Orient.

"It has come out of nowhere a little bit, but I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to getting going. I am excited about what is to come," he told the club website. external-link

