Sepp van den Berg: Preston sign Liverpool defender on loan

Sepp van den Berg has made four first team appearances for Liverpool

Preston have signed Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Dutchman ended the 2020-21 season on loan with the Lilywhites, making 16 appearances.

"I said it last season at the end that I would love to come back and I was really happy it worked out," he told the club website.external-link

"I'm just looking forward to playing a whole season now and playing from the start."

