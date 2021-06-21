Sepp van den Berg: Preston sign Liverpool defender on loan
From the section Preston
Preston have signed Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old Dutchman ended the 2020-21 season on loan with the Lilywhites, making 16 appearances.
"I said it last season at the end that I would love to come back and I was really happy it worked out," he told the club website.
"I'm just looking forward to playing a whole season now and playing from the start."
