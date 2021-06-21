Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The 2021-22 Women's Super League season will begin over the weekend of 3-5 September, the FA has confirmed.

Chelsea will be defending the title, which they won for the fourth time when they beat Reading 5-0 last month.

The new season will also see Leicester City make their WSL debut after clinching the second-tier Championship title by an eight-point margin.

They replace Bristol City, who were relegated after only winning two of their 22 WSL games last season.

The new Championship campaign will begin a week earlier on 28-29 August.