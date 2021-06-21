Billy Gilmour: Scotland midfielder tests positive for Covid-19

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Scotland's Euro 2020 match with Croatia on Tuesday.

Chelsea's Gilmour was a standout as Steve Clarke's side drew 0-0 with England on Friday - the midfielder's first Scotland start.

The BBC has asked the Scottish FA if any close contacts of Gilmour will also miss the match due to the need to self-isolate.

Scotland must beat Croatia at Hampden to progress from Group D.

Both sides have a point after two matches while England and Czech Republic are on four points ahead of their meeting at Wembley.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," the SFA said.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's Uefa EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Scotland squad member John Fleck tested positive before the tournament and missed the 2-2 friendly draw with the Netherlands, along with six close contacts.

Those six close contacts returned in time for the 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg and Fleck was available for Scotland's defeat by Czech Republic and the draw with England.

View more on twitter

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Euro 2020

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport