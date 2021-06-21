Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Scotland's Euro 2020 match with Croatia on Tuesday.

Chelsea's Gilmour was a standout as Steve Clarke's side drew 0-0 with England on Friday - the midfielder's first Scotland start.

The BBC has asked the Scottish FA if any close contacts of Gilmour will also miss the match due to the need to self-isolate.

Scotland must beat Croatia at Hampden to progress from Group D.

Both sides have a point after two matches while England and Czech Republic are on four points ahead of their meeting at Wembley.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," the SFA said.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's Uefa EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Scotland squad member John Fleck tested positive before the tournament and missed the 2-2 friendly draw with the Netherlands, along with six close contacts.

Those six close contacts returned in time for the 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg and Fleck was available for Scotland's defeat by Czech Republic and the draw with England.