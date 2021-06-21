Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers defender George Edmundson is a transfer target for Peterborough but the Ibrox club have said the Englishman is not for sale. (Record) external-link

Motherwell, Morecambe and Doncaster want to sign Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan. (Sun) external-link

Marvin Andrews expects Rangers defender Nikola Katic to bounce back from his long lay-off, having come back from a serious knee injury at Ibrox himself during Alex McLeish's spell as manager. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will spend his first day at the club's training base on Thursday. (Sun) external-link

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham is expected to complete a move to AEK Athens next week. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen "are still looking to add" to their squad says manager Stephen Glass after Jack Gurr became the Pittodrie club's fourth summer capture. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Loic Damour's former manager at Cardiff, Neil Warnock, is "surprised" other clubs in Scotland are not interested in the out of favour Hearts midfielder. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Charlie Adam has won the Scottish Championship player of the season award after helping Dundee win promotion to the Premiership. (Courier - subscription required) external-link