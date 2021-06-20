Last updated on .From the section Wales

A loss in Rome, a result to rank in the pantheon of Welsh football's greatest defeats.

For a nation which has missed out on more tournaments than those in which it has played, Wales has become accustomed to losing, most often agonising near misses or just plain misery.

But in this golden era, with recent success has also come glorious failure.

A 2-0 defeat in Bosnia and Herzegovina ended Wales' 58-year absence from major tournaments with qualification for Euro 2016, where they went on to scale new heights in the semi-finals.

Then in Rome on Sunday, Wales were beaten 1-0 by Italy in the eternal city, a result which took Wales into the knockout stages of Euro 2020, a defeat which felt like a win.

It certainly felt that way to manager Robert Page.

"Of course it does because we've got second spot, it's that feeling of winning," he said.

"Don't underestimate the character of a Welshman. It's phenomenal what the changing room has got in there. I'm bursting with pride."

Wales' 10 men had to delve into their deepest reserves to limit the damage against Italy, scraping through to the second round on goal difference.

Finishing third may well have been enough for Wales to progress as one of the tournament's four best third-placed teams, but this result ensured they kept their destiny in their own hands by clinging on to second spot.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game but we got the job done, finished second," said captain Gareth Bale.

"It was a little bit disappointing to lose the game, it's natural, but the boys just grafted, ran all day and did what we had to do.

"We really dug deep. We showed the character again and I'm proud of everybody."

Next for Wales is a second-round tie in Amsterdam next Saturday against Group B's runners-up, likely to be Russia, Finland or Denmark.

Having been drawn alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey, simply getting out of their group would be considered a success for most - but Wales' players had set that as a minimum target for themselves before the tournament.

"It's a great achievement and we just have to patch everyone up now and recover and get going again in a week's time," said Bale.

"We will always be together. That's our platform. We always stick together, we always work hard together, but we can't look past the next game and don't know who we're getting yet."

Bale and his team-mates will not be thinking that far ahead but victory in Amsterdam would take Wales back to Baku for a quarter-final.

As the 31-year-old and his team-mates demonstrated in France five years ago, anything is possible once you advance to the knockout stages.

As Page says: "Now the real stuff starts."