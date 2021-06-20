Last updated on .From the section European Championship

The Puskas Arena holds more than 67,00 fans

Uefa has launched an investigation into "potential discriminatory incidents" during Hungary's Euro 2022 matches against Portugal and France.

During their opener against Portugal at Budapest's Puskas Arena, homophobic banners were displayed by fans.

On Saturday, before the France match, fans marched to the ground with a banner telling players to stop taking a knee to protest against racism.

Several France players were also reportedly subject to racist abuse. external-link

Uefa said it has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the incidents.

The Puskas Arena is the only ground allowing a full capacity crowd at the Euros.

Meanwhile, Germany's Manuel Neuer will face no action from Uefa for wearing a rainbow armband.

Goalkeeper Neuer has worn the rainbow armband, which represents solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, during Germany's opening two games in honour of Pride Month.

Uefa was looking into whether the armband had breached its rules regarding on-field political statements, but it stopped the investigation.

A Uefa spokesperson said: "Uefa looked into the armband worn by the player in question and, considering that it was promoting a good cause, i.e. diversity, the team will not face disciplinary proceedings."