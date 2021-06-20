Ryan Christie and Celtic accept the Scotland midfielder will leave the Scottish Premiership club this summer, but reported interest from Nice and Monaco, among other clubs, suggests the asking price for the 26-year-old could be pushed beyond the £1m they could normally expect for a player whose contract ends in six months. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic-linked Ao Tanaka, the 22-year-old Japan midfielder, is skipping Kawasaki Frontale's Asian Champions League group stage opener after an offer arrived from an "overseas club". (Record) external-link

Bristol City face competition from Celtic for 22-year-old £1.6m-rated Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson. (Bristol Live) external-link

Former Australia midfielder Ross Aloisi, currently a coach with A League club Adelaide United, has gone public about the possibility of him moving to Glasgow to be part of new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's backroom staff, stating: "Everyone wants to work with Ange". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic have taken up the option on Tony Ralston's contract to tie the 22-year-old to the club for another year after the right-back had attracted interest from Scottish Premiership and Championship clubs. (Sun) external-link

Finland coach Markku Kanerva admits he would like to see Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara play for a "bigger club", with Watford being credited with an interest in the 25-year-old amid speculation that he could depart the Scottish champions this summer. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Guy Melamed, for whom St Johnstone are still open to offering a new contract, is in advanced talks with two clubs in Israel over a return to his homeland despite the 28-year-old striker being linked with English clubs. (National) external-link

Midfielder Alan Power is poised to quit relegated Kilmarnock for St Mirren as the 33-year-old wants to remain in the Scottish Premiership. (Sun) external-link

Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt is poised to join Dynamo Moscow for more than £3m from AC Milan following the 28-year-old's season on loan to Celtic and amid rival interest from Besiktas and Porto. (Sun) external-link