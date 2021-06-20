Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Christie, Dundee, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Power, Melamed
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Ryan Christie and Celtic accept the Scotland midfielder will leave the Scottish Premiership club this summer, but reported interest from Nice and Monaco, among other clubs, suggests the asking price for the 26-year-old could be pushed beyond the £1m they could normally expect for a player whose contract ends in six months. (Scotsman)
Celtic-linked Ao Tanaka, the 22-year-old Japan midfielder, is skipping Kawasaki Frontale's Asian Champions League group stage opener after an offer arrived from an "overseas club". (Record)
Bristol City face competition from Celtic for 22-year-old £1.6m-rated Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson. (Bristol Live)
Former Australia midfielder Ross Aloisi, currently a coach with A League club Adelaide United, has gone public about the possibility of him moving to Glasgow to be part of new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's backroom staff, stating: "Everyone wants to work with Ange". (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic have taken up the option on Tony Ralston's contract to tie the 22-year-old to the club for another year after the right-back had attracted interest from Scottish Premiership and Championship clubs. (Sun)
Finland coach Markku Kanerva admits he would like to see Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara play for a "bigger club", with Watford being credited with an interest in the 25-year-old amid speculation that he could depart the Scottish champions this summer. (Herald - subscription required)
Guy Melamed, for whom St Johnstone are still open to offering a new contract, is in advanced talks with two clubs in Israel over a return to his homeland despite the 28-year-old striker being linked with English clubs. (National)
Midfielder Alan Power is poised to quit relegated Kilmarnock for St Mirren as the 33-year-old wants to remain in the Scottish Premiership. (Sun)
Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt is poised to join Dynamo Moscow for more than £3m from AC Milan following the 28-year-old's season on loan to Celtic and amid rival interest from Besiktas and Porto. (Sun)
Defender Corey Panter is set to join Dundee on loan after the 20-year-old signed a new contract with Luton Town on condition he went on trial at Dens Park. (Courier - subscription required)