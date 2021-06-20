Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kyle Lafferty's goals could not save Kilmarnock from relegation

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has agreed a move to Anorthosis Famagusta after rejecting a new contract with Kilmarnock.

The one-year deal is subject to the 33-year-old passing a medical with the club who finished fourth in the Cypriot First Division.

Lafferty scored 13 goals in 13 appearances for Kilmarnock after leaving Reggina in January.

But Tommy Wright's side were relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

Lafferty said he did not want to leave Rugby Park, but Kilmarnock claimed an agreement could not be reached because the striker wanted his salary quadrupled.

The former Rangers, Burnley, Norwich City, Hearts and Sunderland forward's prospective new club enter the Europa League at the third qualifying round stage.

