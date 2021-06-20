Ed Upson was released by Bristol Rovers after three seasons with the League One side

Newport County have signed midfielder Ed Upson on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old was among 12 players released by Bristol Rovers in May after three seasons with the League One side.

The former England Under-19 cap came through the youth ranks at Ipswich Town before permanent moves to Yeovil Town, Millwall and MK Dons.

"I've been a long admirer of the manager (Michael Flynn) and the way he's got Newport playing and competing," Upson said.

"I'm excited to be part of it and hopefully I can help take the club one step further.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign here after speaking to the manager and I want to try to bring success to the club. Everyone I've spoken to about the club has spoken highly of it, so I'm looking forward to the season ahead.

"Playing without supporters for so long has been tough so it will be special to have them behind us when they're able to and I'm looking forward to playing in front of them."

Upson becomes the Exiles' third signing of the summer transfer window as they build for the new League Two campaign and it is hoped Upson's signing will help the club after losing midfielders Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie to Bolton and Walsall respectively.

"It's a huge signing for us to attract someone of Ed's experience and shows how we're trying to approach the new season," Flynn said.

"He's played at every level of the Football League and been part of a promotion-winning squad previously, so I'm hoping he can use that experience to help us get to the next level.

"He's a good character off the pitch too, which is important, and I think he's a perfect fit for this football club."