Sion Swifts have made a disappointing start to the league campaign

Women's Premiership strugglers Sion Swifts have appointed Ryan McConville as their new head coach.

The former Forfar Farmington takes charge of a side sitting bottom with just one point from six games.

"I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to join Sion - it was a challenge and opportunity I could not refuse," said McConville.

"I hope I can use my experience to work alongside the management team to help this squad climb the league table."

Tony McGinley stepped down from the post in April with Paul McLaughlin coming in as first-team coach.

McConville added: "I have missed elite football since my departure from Forfar and I can't wait to team up with what I believe is a young talented squad."

He will start his reign as head coach with a league encounter against third-placed Crusaders Strike at Seaview.