League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Sligo Rovers Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Monday, 21 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds; match report on the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins is out to "capitalise on our momentum" when the Candystripes take on Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell on Monday night.

City's derby win over Finn Harps on Friday extended their unbeaten run to seven games while third-placed Sligo have lost their last two matches.

Higgins said: "We must forget about Sligo and capitalise on our momentum.

"The players are in brilliant spirits and we'll go into the game planning on taking the three points."

Will Patching scored both goals in the 2-1 victory over Harps to continue his superb form for Derry since arriving from Dundalk on loan in February,

However, the midfielder is set to return to Oriel Park and the Sligo game could be his last for City.

"He's been a brilliant player here - his loan ends soon, but we will get another game with him and we will talk about that after Monday," added Higgins.

Breaking the Brandywell duck

Derry are still to register a victory at their Brandywell home this season with their excellent away form moving them clear of the bottom two and up to sixth.

It will be their ninth attempt at securing three points at the Brandywell although Higgins is relaxed about their struggles at home.

"I can't put my finger on it - we roll our sleeves up at the Brandywell," he said.

"When you think of our home form, we've drawn three and lost one of the four games I've been involved in and I think we deserved more points, but it's not to be,

"I'm not getting too caught up in it - as I said before I don't care where we get the points that help us climb the table. We'll do everything we can to go and try and beat Sligo on Monday."