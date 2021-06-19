Germany beat Portugal in thriller

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Germany benefitted from two first-half own goals as they came from behind to beat defending champions Portugal 4-2 for their first win of Euro 2020.

Germany fell behind against the run of play when Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored after a counter attack.

Two own goals within four minutes, from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro, gave Germany the lead before Kai Havertz added a third.

Robin Gosens headed in the fourth before Diogo Jota pulled one back.