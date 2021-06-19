Stephen O'Donnell (centre) and Kieran Tierney (right) were among Scotland's top performers at Wembley

The Scotland fans are now beating a slow retreat from London. Thoughts, at this difficult time, are with bemused locals going about their daily business. Best double-up on the face masks, folks. That aroma in the air is the unmistakable fragrance of Eau de Nag's Head, a unique cologne inspired by 25 pints of Tennent's and all-day kebabs.

It's hard to know what would have been more disconcerting to Londoners in particular and Englanders in general - the terrible beauty of a beery, bare-bottomed Tartan Army taking over their streets or the spectacle, later on Friday night, of a 20-year from Ardrossan, only a wet week into his international career, out-playing his exalted, eulogy-soaked midfield opponents.

In the competition to find the moment that most stunned the hosts, it's a bit of a toss-up between the bloke who was huckled naked out of Hyde Park by the police - many of us have lost the place on days like these over the years, but it must take a heroic amount of gargle for a guy to lose his clothes - or Billy Gilmour lighting up Scotland's performance on his first competitive start in the country's biggest game pretty much since before he was born.

Gilmour looks about 11 and, while he clearly has a boyish love of the game, he has a maturity that made you believe he's been out there for years, a personality so utterly gallus the impudent ones of the past - Hughie Gallacher, Jimmy Johnstone, Jim Baxter to name but three - would surely have been up there in football heaven saying, "Gaun yersel, wee man".

A point on the board & a point proven

The rampant celebration of a 0-0 might seem a little over the top to some outside the Scotland bubble, but it was understandable. For many, the air was still heavy with the despondency that greeted the 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic. The concern about England hitting their stride and administering a walloping was real. Having waited 23 years to compete in one of these things, the fear was it was going to be over in two games with one dead rubber yet to play.

The euphoria was, of course, centred on old rivalry and leaving England with a bloody nose. Keeping them scoreless was a win for the visitors. Seeing an ineffective Harry Kane - thoroughly fed-up at bouncing off the rock of Grant Hanley - withdrawn before the end was a win. Limiting Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Phil Foden to relative scraps were other little victories.

It was only a point on the board but also a point proven. Rio Ferdinand confidently and almost dismissively predicted a 2-0 England triumph on television. That's Rio Ferdinand of England's 'golden generation'. Join the dots on that one.

The old maxim of not caring how they did as long as they do well against England is a dying concept in Scotland. The older generation hang on to it like a life raft, but there's a comedic, gently mocking pantomime about it these days. Pre-tournament, if you'd offered the likes of Gilmour two wins from the group but a beating by the English, you'd put your life on him shaking your hand and accepting the deal.

These young guys get the history of the fixture, but it doesn't define them. They want to progress to the knockouts, by whatever means possible.

Friday put qualification back on the table. Apart from the feelgood at upsetting their neighbours on the night, that's the real significance of what happened at Wembley. Scotland are back in the fight with Croatia to come.

Billy Gilmour (left) might "look 11" but was a giant in Scotland's midfield

O'Donnell delivers finest moment in his football life

It had been a difficult week for Scotland. In the aftermath, Steve Clarke took us back to Monday's defeat by the Czechs and mentioned what he deemed as unfair media criticism of his players. He said he wanted a "little bit of fair press" and a "little bit of respect". Clarke has a hilarious nippiness about him at times.

The media reality is his team have been righty praised to the high heavens for the longest time now. Not only fair and respectful, the coverage has reflected the progress the set-up has been making. It's been wall-to-wall and almost overwhelmingly positive. Quite right too.

Clarke's barbs referred, in the main, to the flak that went the way of David Marshall, Stephen O'Donnell and Lyndon Dykes, but people are allowed to analyse and criticise when there's cause to, as long as none of it veers into the personal, which it assuredly did on social media. That's not the press though. Social media is often a lawless war zone and Clarke's players should be nowhere near it.

His comments reflected a mood in the camp though. It's not often that Clarke opens the curtains and allows a look at what is going on in the inner-sanctum, but his words post-match illustrated a hurt among some of his boys, O'Donnell in particular.

He's right about a call for fairness. A fair assessment of O'Donnell against the Czechs is that he looked nervous for much of it and that, perhaps, a change should be made there. That was open to debate, but it was a football-based opinion and not a personal slight.

A fair assessment of O'Donnell against the English is that he was magnificent, a contender for man of the match. If he got beaten up by some comments, you wouldn't have known it.

He was assured in defence, threatening in attack. On the biggest day of his football life, he delivered possibly his greatest performance. As one who felt he probably should have lost his place, the temptation was to applaud him when the last whistle went. Such strength of character was awesome and it was that kind of steel that made Scotland such good value for their point.

Croatia have been "less-than-stellar" in their opening two games

'Light a candle for Tierney's calf'

There was an irresistible edge about the Scots from the get-go, from the moment Dykes clattered into Luke Shaw in the opening seconds and then onwards to John McGinn ransacking Sterling and then Che Adams firing on England's goal. Next, it was McGinn going in on Kane. It could, and probably should, have cost him a yellow, but in terms of setting down markers, these moments, all in the opening seven minutes, were terrific.

This was the McGinn you wanted against the Czechs - driven, aggressive, an unrelenting pest. This was Hanley proving that, in the age of centre-halves being cultured on the ball and playing out from the back, there is a still a place for defenders who are just happy to defend, to battle, to nut things away, to stick in a leg, to throw themselves in front of shots. He was ridiculously good.

This was the Gilmour of Scotland's hopes and dreams, a young player with a big reputation who brought coolness and control to the most fiery occasion he'd have ever played in. This was the clever Adams who should have started against the Czechs and this too was Kieran Tierney who might have changed everything about Monday had he been fit to play.

We knew of Tierney's excellence as an individual long before Friday. We now know a little more about the incredible influence he has on those around him, the calming self-belief he instils just by being there. Light a candle for his calf tonight.

The performance against the Czechs was reasonable, but the result was not. Nothing else really matters, not chances made or corners won or percentage stats. The only true comfort comes in the number of points you've won.

They have one and they need another three. Friday night suggests a win over a less-than-stellar Croatia is possible - if Scotland can find a goal, which they haven't done so far. Before Saturday's games, of the sides that have played two group matches, only the Scots and the Turks have yet to score.

First, they must bring the same intensity to Hampden as they had at Wembley, the sight of the Croatia jersey must fire them up in the same as England's did. Barring injuries, the team will surely stay the same for this night of nights. A win and the mad revelry of London will just look like a warm-up routine.