Josh Bowler scored once in 31 Championship appearances while on loan at Hull

Newly-promoted Blackpool have made Everton winger Josh Bowler their fourth signing this summer on a one-year-deal.

Bowler did not play the Toffees first team after a £1.5m move from QPR in 2017, but was part of their under-23s who won the Premier League 2 title.

The 22-year-old also made 31 Championship appearances on loan at Hull City in the 2019-20 season.

"To come and play for a club like Blackpool in the Championship is really exciting," said Bowler.

"As a player, you want to test yourself at the highest level, and this is a great opportunity for me to do that."

Bowler joins Doncaster Rovers left-back Reece James, Manchester City goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery in making the switch to Bloomfield Road.

"He's a player who Everton invested in from QPR at the age of 18 and is very good in the final third, where he's capable of adding goals and assists to the team," said manager Neil Critchley.

"Now 22, he's joins us at a good age and with room to develop and improve his game further. He's had previous Championship experience with Hull, and we believe he can come here and fulfil his potential."

