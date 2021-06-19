Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Ryan Watson was a youth player at Everton and Wigan Athletic before joining Leicester City in 2013

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Northampton midfielder Ryan Watson.

The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at Prenton Park after turning down a contract offer at the relegated Cobblers, where he scored nine goals in 45 games last season.

Watson scored in Northampton's 4-0 League Two play-off final win over Exeter City at Wembley to send them up to League One in June last year.

The former Leicester City youngster has also had spells at Barnet and MK Dons.

"Ryan attracted interest from a number of clubs, but he only wanted to play for Tranmere," Rovers manager Mickey Mellon told the club website. external-link

"He is from New Brighton; he is a local lad, and his family are Tranmere Rovers supporters.

"It is a brilliant that we are bringing more local lads back to the club with the quality Ryan possesses."

