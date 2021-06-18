Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have registered their interest in Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, according to reports in Australia. (ftbl.com) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is set to be handed a massive new contract having impressed since signing for Arsenal. (Daily Record) external-link

Callum McGregor believes last night's heroic performance in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley can propel Scotland into the knockout stages of a major finals for the first time in history. (Scotsman) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn insists the prize of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2020 is all the incentive his side need ahead of Tuesday's crunch Group D match against Croatia. (Press & Journal) external-link

Billy Gilmour earned widespread praise on his first start for Scotland and manager Steve Clarke says only Stephen O'Donnell was better than the Chelsea 20-year-old at Wembley. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Captain Harry Kane admits England failed to hit the heights expected against a Scotland side that were "playing for their lives" at Wembley. (Herald) external-link

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness taunted English TV viewers last night as he insisted "football is NOT coming home". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ange Postecoglou and Celtic need a Champions League miracle to reach the group stage, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link