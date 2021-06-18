Match ends, Chile 1, Bolivia 0.
Blackburn's Ben Brereton scored the winner on his first start for Chile as they beat Bolivia in the Copa America.
Striker Brereton, who was born in Stoke-On-Trent, played for England at youth level.
He opted to represent Chile's senior team and is eligible to play for La Roja as his mother was born there.
The 22-year-old scored inside 10 minutes when he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box before slotting past Bolivia's Carlos Lampe.
After drawing their opener 1-1 with Argentina, Chile's win puts them top of Group A on four points, with games against Uruguay (21 June) and Paraguay (25 June) still to come.
Line-ups
Chile
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bravo
- 4Isla
- 17Medel
- 3MaripánBooked at 81mins
- 2Mena
- 8VidalSubstituted forAlarcónat 69'minutes
- 13Pulgar
- 20Aránguiz
- 9MenesesSubstituted forPinaresat 65'minutes
- 11Vargas
- 22BreretonSubstituted forAránguizat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Roco
- 7Pinares
- 12Arias
- 14Galdames
- 16Mora
- 18Vegas
- 19Alarcón
- 23Castellón
- 24Arriagada
- 25Núñez
- 26Montes
- 27Aránguiz
Bolivia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lampe
- 8BejaranoBooked at 87mins
- 2Quinteros
- 5Jusino
- 17Fernández
- 16SaavedraSubstituted forFloresat 78'minutes
- 20VacaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forVillarroelat 90'minutes
- 6JustinianoSubstituted forBejaranoat 90'minutes
- 7Arce
- 25ChuraSubstituted forRamalloat 64'minutes
- 18Álvarez
Substitutes
- 3Sagredo
- 11Ramallo
- 12Cordano
- 13Wayar
- 14Villarroel
- 15Cespedes
- 19Flores
- 21Sánchez
- 22Bejarano
- 23Rojas
- 26Barboza
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
