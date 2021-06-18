Last updated on .From the section Football

Blackburn's Ben Brereton scored the winner on his first start for Chile as they beat Bolivia in the Copa America.

Striker Brereton, who was born in Stoke-On-Trent, played for England at youth level.

He opted to represent Chile's senior team and is eligible to play for La Roja as his mother was born there.

The 22-year-old scored inside 10 minutes when he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box before slotting past Bolivia's Carlos Lampe.

After drawing their opener 1-1 with Argentina, Chile's win puts them top of Group A on four points, with games against Uruguay (21 June) and Paraguay (25 June) still to come.