Derry City players congratulate double goalscorer Will Patching

Derry City moved above Finn Harps into sixth place in the Premier Division with a 2-1 win over their north west derby rivals at Ballybofey.

Will Patching opened the scoring with a penalty on seven minutes after David Parkhouse had been brought down in the area by Ethan Boyle.

Boyle headed in the equaliser for the home side 10 minutes later.

Patching restored Derry's lead with his second of the game - a superbly executed free-kick past Mark McGinley.

The Candystripes remain unbeaten away from home under manager Ruaidhri Higgins - with five wins and a draw from six on the road - and enjoy a two-point lead over Harps.

"It wasn't a great footballing spectacle but it was a game full of heart and fight - both teams went to the bitter end and thankfully we came out on top," said Higgins after the game.

"It was a piece of magic, an amazing piece of skill for Will's second goal, and that gave us something to hold onto at half-time.

"I thought we managed the game very well in the second half and saw it out very professionally."

Derry unbeaten in seven

Ollie Horgan's men inflicted the sole defeat on Derry since Higgins took charge in April and the hosts started brightly with Tunde Owolabi firing over the bar after being played through with a ball over the top.

Patching netted from the spot for his fifth goal of the season but Boyle nodded into the net after a succession of headers from Barry McNamee's corner.

Owolabi drilled another effort over the bar while at the other end Adam Foley's powerful run culminated in a shot which flew just wide of visiting goalkeeper Nathan Garside's near post.

Derry will hope to extend their run of seven games unbeaten when they play Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell on Monday evening.