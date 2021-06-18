Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has agreed a new three-year contract with the Irish Premiership club.

The deal will see Kearney remain at the Ballycastle Road outfit until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Linfield player is in his second stint at the Showgrounds, having enjoyed a spell in charge of St Mirren in 2018-19.

Under his leadership, Coleraine have won the Irish Cup and League Cup and qualified for Europe on four occasions.

The Bannsiders have finished second in the last two Premiership campaigns.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry believes Kearney can help the Bannsiders maintain their challenge for honours in the years ahead.

"The Board of Directors are delighted that Oran has signed this new contract," he said.

"The offer has been on the table for quite some time but we wanted to put our full focus into ending the season well.

"Our success in recent seasons is well documented and we believe that Oran can take us even further.

"This is an exciting time for Coleraine Football Club both on and off the pitch with the redevelopment plans and we want Oran to be a central part of that.

"I've no doubt that we have a lot to look forward to in the weeks, months and years ahead under Oran's leadership."